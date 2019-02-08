SPARTA, Georgia — Three men already serving time in prison are now sentenced to stay there until they die.

According to Ocmulgee District Attorney Stephen Bradley, a Hancock County jury convicted DeMarco Draughn, Benny Hayward and Xavier Levatte of murder.

The conviction is tied to the October 2017 stabbing death of Bobby Jermaine Ricks at Hancock State Prison near Sparta.

Bradley says the three were part of a branch of the Bloods gang in prison, and turned on Ricks, who was also a member.

Judge Brenda Trammell sentenced all three to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

