Three men wanted after failed attempt to steal ATM from Macon gas station

MACON, Ga. — Three men used a rock to break into a Macon gas station but failed to steal an ATM from the store, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The attempted burglary happened just before 2 a.m. when three men used a rock to shatter the glass door of the Texaco Food Mart, located at 1212 Eisenhower Parkway.

The three men attempted to steal the ATM but the alarm went and the suspects ran away without the ATM.

At just before 5 a.m., two men used a U-Haul to break into the Murphy's Express on Gray Highway.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they do not believe the two are related at this time.