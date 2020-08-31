Suspects in abduction of toddler tried to kidnap another child first, police say

Police said the 1-year-old’s mother did everything she could to fight off the one suspect ripping his clothes and taking one of his shoes. She even grabbed his gun.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — In a stunning development, Chamblee Police said the man and woman accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old child over the weekend, also tried to abduct another child.

According to police, the couple, Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga, said they intended to raise the children as their own.

In a first court appearance in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon, both were denied bond.

What started as a walk on a sunny day for a local mother quickly led to several terrifying hours on Saturday when her 1-year-old son was snatched from his stroller.

More than 60 miles away from Chamblee - in Carrollton - is where police arrested the couple and found the toddler unharmed less than five hours after the abduction.

They're accused of kidnapping 1-year-old Mateo Montufar-Barrera by holding his mother at gunpoint in front of their home and then ripping him from his stroller.

Police said Mateo's mother did everything she could to fight off the one suspect ripping his clothes and taking one of his shoes. She even grabbed his gun.

This happened Saturday around noon. By the evening, officers found Mateo unharmed with the two people who were arrested. Since those frantic moments, police have confirmed that the couple even changed the boy into a dress in an attempt to disguise him.

Maynor is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by taking, interference with child custody, traffic offenses that are associated with his vehicle and second-degree damage to property, relating to the stroller. Kristin is charged with kidnapping, interference with child custody and criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault.