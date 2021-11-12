Cairo Astacio, who was 15-months-old, died in November from a fentanyl overdose, according to Colorado Springs Police.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The parents of a 15-month old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose in Colorado Springs in November 2021 now face charges in his death.

On Nov. 12, 2021, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of the death of Cairo Astacio. The department's investigation revealed that the child died from a fentanyl overdose at his home.

The child's parents, Joenny Astacio, 36, and Kira Villalba, 29, were both found to be under the influence of fentanyl at the time Cairo passed away, CSPD said.

> The video above is child deaths in Colorado related to fentanyl.

Drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics were found during a search of their residence, according to CSPD.

On June 10, 2022, Crimes Against Children Unit Detectives were granted arrest warrants for both Astacio and Villalba on the following charge:

Child abuse knowingly/recklessly resulting in death, a class 2 felony.

"We lost one of the youngest members of our community," said CSPD spokeswoman Pamela Castro. "We want to make sure we're doing the case, dotting every I, crossing every T."

Castro said some of the testing that needs to take place also takes time to complete.

Both parents were arrested without incident.

"I am saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic," said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez.

"The loss of Cairo Astacio is exactly why we continue to do our part in fighting this devastating drug, despite legislative efforts that reduce our ability to hold accountable those who possess and sell fentanyl within our community."

According to data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE), five children aged nine or younger died from fentanyl exposure in 2021.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800- 222-8477.

Earlier this year, a Brighton toddler died from a fentanyl overdose.

Alonzo Montoya, 31, and Nicole Casias,30, are each charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl. According to the DA's office, the two participated in illicit drug activity with the child present in the home prior to and after her death.

Police said in early January, officers were called to the family's home after the parents found their 23-month-old daughter unresponsive and not breathing. First responders provided lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful and the child died.