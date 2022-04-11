Man found in storage container by K-9 unit arrested for triple shooting in Norcross

Three people were shot and injured in the shooting on Sunday in Gwinnett County.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Three people were shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment, and duplex in Norcross, and one arrest was made thanks to a K-9 unit, according to a release from Gwinnett County Police.

A 20-year-old man from Stone Mountain was arrested in connection with a shooting that hurt three people on Hampton Ridge and Harbins Road.

Police were called to 1635 Pirkle Road at the Canopy Glen Apartments around 3:50 p.m., where they found one person with gunshot wounds. A 24-year-old man was shot in his shoulder and leg while driving into the complex.

Close to the apartment complex at a duplex home, officers said they found two others shot: a 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend. The woman was shot in her shoulder and her boyfriend's elbow was grazed by a bullet, police said.

As officers worked to help those injured, the release said a Gwinnett County Police K-9 unit saw a man who matched the 20-year-old suspect's description running down the road.

They were able to catch up with him, police said. They said they found the Stone Mountain man hiding in a storage box behind a home in the backyard. Gwinnett County said he did not have a weapon on him, but officers found a rifle inside a trash can where the victims were shot.

The 20-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, officials said.

Police said two of the victims were taken to the hospital, and another was treated and released at the scene on Sunday.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive and said none of the victims knew the suspect.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for tips that lead to arrests of individuals on their Wanted list. Tips can also be accepted over the phone at 1- 404-577-8477.

People can also submit a tip by using the P3 Tips app, available for Apple or Android users.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is completely anonymous and allows information providers or “tipsters” to be sure of their privacy and help law enforcement agencies without the fear of becoming involved in the process.

>> Get in touch with them here.