Truck driver pulled over in Peach County was unknowingly carrying pure fentanyl

A K9 alerted officers to drugs in one of the storage units on the truck where they found fentanyl and other drugs.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver unknowingly was carrying a potentially deadly drug when they were stopped in Peach County last week, according to a post from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The driver was pulled over for following too close to another vehicle. During the stop, an officer had a narcotics detection dog walk around the truck.

The dog alerted on one of the storage units that had five grams of suspected pure fentanyl.

In addition to the fentanyl, there were two grams of heroin, five dried opium poppy flowers and a small bag filled with opium poppy seeds for cultivation and other paraphernalia.