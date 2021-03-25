A Macon mother is pleading for information that can lead to the arrest of a murder suspect.

MACON, Ga. — On March 3, Felicia Marks got a call from her husband that she'll never forget.

"He said, 'You need to get home now.' I said, 'What's wrong?' He said, 'Lil' Man is dead.' He said it just like that. I said, 'What?'" she says.

Her son, Ahmori Searcy, was shot and killed at the Majestic Garden Apartments.

He was 16 years old.

"It was just... it was unbelievable. I'm like, 'Why my son? Why?'" says Marks.

Marks says it's been only three weeks since, and she misses his smile the most.

"I could be having one of my bad moments, everyday living situation like work, he would just come in and smile. He'd be like, 'Mama, I love you, I love you, ma, I love you.' He was just so fun to be around," he says.

By March 7, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced they were looking for two suspects.

On Saturday, Butts County deputies took one of them, 22-year-old Zontravon Hernandez, into custody during a traffic stop.

The second, 21-year-old Vernon Grable, is still on the loose.

Marks says she and her family just want him off the streets.

"It can be your son, it could be your nephew, it could your kid's best friend. Please just turn him in."

Marks says she doesn't know how the suspects knew her son, but she's ready for the long road to justice.

"I'm ready for the ride, I'm ready. I just needed them to start somewhere. Everything will come to light and I'm just going to hold out until the court date. I want the facts, I don't want assumptions, I want the facts," she says.