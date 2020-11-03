TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman are facing charges after investigators found a "large amount" of drugs at a Twiggs County home.

A release from the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says investigators first went to the house to serve an arrest warrant for someone else on March 2.

According to the release, the Twiggs County Suppression Unit, Twiggs County Investigators, and deputies went to a house on Robinwood Drive off of Henderson Road on Monday.

They were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for William Nasworthy.

Nasworthy was wanted for failure to appear on the charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

When deputies were speaking with the homeowner, they smelled marijuana coming from inside the house.

Deputies got a search warrant for the house and investigators found a "large amount" of meth, heroin, illegal prescription drugs, marijuana, and drug-related objects inside.

Laura Marie Chastain is charged with possession and use of drug-related objects of a schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Leonard Tracy Stone is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

Stone and Chastain are out on bond and awaiting trial.

Nasworthy was found in Emanuel County and The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office arrested him. He is being held in the Twiggs County jail without bond.

