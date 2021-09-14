Peggy White and her husband were found dead after a reported burglary at their home on Saturday

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says that a man is in custody in connection with a double homicide.

The sheriff's office said they identified suspect Charles Rowland based on a description of his vehicle, which was seen near the Whites' home last Friday.

Later, they say investigators found that vehicle at Rowland's Macon home.

The Twiggs County Sheriff also says Rowland is the man seen in surveillance video from the couple's home.

"It's going to be alright, it's going to be alright," said grandson Matthew Pike.

"My favorite part of them is just being in their love. I can assure you words do not do them justice at all -- they are the most selfless, giving, loving people you will ever meet," said Jordan Pike about her grandparents.

Matthew Pike echoes how selfless their grandparents were.

"Everybody they come across, they helped. Never known them to turn down one person that didn't ask for help they didn't help," said Matthew.

Their great-grandson Jonathan Pike said they were the most important people in his life.

"They gave loans to people. My pop Fred tried to help young people get their life started, get a career, and my grammy, everyone's going to miss her," said Jonathan.

Destiny White said her grandfather always put others first.

"My grandpa would donate to anything he thought he was passionate about. He donated to animal shelters, anybody he could," said White.

They all say Fred and Peggy will be dearly missed.

"They should be remembered as God-fearing, loving, caring people," said Jordan.

"I am going to remember them smiling all the time and laughing. They had both such infectious smiles and laughs," said Pike.

The sheriff says Rowland is now in the Twiggs County jail, and the charges include two counts of felony murder two counts of malice murder, and burglary.