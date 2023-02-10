Two 17-year-olds and two adults arrested in shooting death of 31-year-old man in Fitzgerald

31-year-old Markevios D. Jenkins was shot and killed just before 3 p.m. Sunday on East Sultana Drive in Ben Hill County.

FITZGERALD, Ga. — Four people have been arrested for a murder in Fitzgerald, according to the GBI.

When officers arrived they found a white Kia stopped at a stop sign after a shots fired call went out. Jenkins was found inside the car and was unresponsive in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

17-year-old Shannon Demond Belmer Jr and 17-year-old Anthony McCray are facing Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Terrorist Threats, Georgia Street Terrorism Prevention charges.

Two adults were already in custody for other charges from the Fitzgerald Police Department. GBI agents will be serving their warrants tomorrow.

Anyone with information can call the Fitzgerald Police Department at 229-426-5000 or the GBI Regional Office in Perry at 478-987-4545.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

