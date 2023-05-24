Two people arrested and charged with murder of man found dead in Crawford County

MACON, Ga. — Two people have been charged in the death of a man that was found dead in Crawford County, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
24-year-old Olico Dennis was found dead with gunshot wounds on May 18 in Crawford County on Sandy Point Circle near US 80.
38-year-old Jarvis Jermaine Tillman and 30-year-old Amanda Allan Hulsey, of Macon, were taken into custody at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hulsey was charged with Murder, Tampering with Evidence , Concealing the death of another and Aggravated Assault.
Tillman was charged with Murder, Tampering with Evidence , Concealing the death of another , Aggravated Assault and Probation Violation. They both are being held without bond.
This investigation is still ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.
Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.