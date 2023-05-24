Two people arrested and charged with murder of man found dead in Crawford County

24-year-old Olico Dennis was found dead in Crawford County on May 18.

MACON, Ga. — Two people have been charged in the death of a man that was found dead in Crawford County, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

24-year-old Olico Dennis was found dead with gunshot wounds on May 18 in Crawford County on Sandy Point Circle near US 80.

38-year-old Jarvis Jermaine Tillman and 30-year-old Amanda Allan Hulsey, of Macon, were taken into custody at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hulsey was charged with Murder, Tampering with Evidence , Concealing the death of another and Aggravated Assault.

Tillman was charged with Murder, Tampering with Evidence , Concealing the death of another , Aggravated Assault and Probation Violation. They both are being held without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.