The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they have now made two arrests in the drive-by shooting of 16-year-old Kendrick Davis.

Deputies Wednesday arrested 18-year-old Jamon Jackson and 16-year-old Troy Jackson.

The killing is Macon's 7th teenage homicide this year.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the intersection of Warpath Road and Manson Road, near Bowden Golf Course, around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

One woman says she's still a little unsettled that a shooting happened in her neighborhood.

Betty Moore says just before midnight, she woke up to gunshots but she thought it was a dream, so she fell back to sleep.

"I was asleep in this room right below this one," said Moore.

But her cat wouldn't let her rest -- there was too much commotion outside.

"See, I pulled this up and you could see outside out there," Moore said, as she looked through her window blinds.

Blue lights, caution tape, and investigators were some of the things that she saw when she looked to see what was happening.

Police say someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots at 16-year-old Kendrick Davis.

He later died at a Macon hospital from his gunshot wounds.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says this is the 7th teen homicide of 2018. They're sitll investigating the case and would not comment further.

"I think if he was who I think he was, I think he has a relative down here," said Moore.

Moore says a teenage boy with a full life ahead of him is hard to get over. She hopes the family will soon learn what really happened.

The Sheriff's office says they're still investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Bibb County Sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ