Two more arrests made in the shooting of Milledgeville 10-year-old

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Two more people have been arrested in the shooting death of a sleeping Milledgeville 10-year-old, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

Shamonica Reaves and Charles Jackson were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

This comes one day after 39-year-old Rodracius Demaris Stephens of Milledgeville was arrested at a local motel for the shooting.

The 10-year-old boy was shot and killed inside his home in the 200 block of Harrisburg Road just around 1:30 a.m.

Sheriff Bill Massee identified the 10-year-old as Damarion Byrd. Massee says at least 17 shots from an estimated 125 feet were fired into the home.