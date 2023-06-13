2 Bibb County Sheriff's deputies arrested for using excessive force with female inmate

Both turned themselves in on Monday and have since been released on bond.

MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were arrested on Monday after fighting with an inmate at the Bibb County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 30, just before 3 p.m., deputies Quency Barnes and Frederick Ogletree got into a fight with a woman after she failed to follow instructions.

An investigation showed that excessive and unnecessary force was used by deputies while trying to restrain her, according to the release. The inmate is still in custody.

Both deputies have resigned and been charged with Battery and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

They turned themselves into the Bibb County Jail on Monday afternoon. Both have since been released on bond.

Barnes has been with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since Nov. 2017, and Ogletree has been there since August 2005.