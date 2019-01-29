MACON, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta adults are behind bars with no bond after a traffic stop in Macon on Monday.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, the stop happened on I-16 near Ocmulgee East Boulevard (exit 6) around 11 p.m.

Deputies noticed a black GMC Envoy with a headlight out that was changing lanes quickly.

When deputies stopped the driver, they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

The driver, 24-year-old Jazmen Gatewood of Marietta, said she was going to see relatives in Glenville and wasn’t sure how to get there. She denied having drugs inside the Envoy.

Deputies deployed a K9 who found a duffel bag in the bag containing a remote-control drone, 200 g of meth, 50 g of marijuana and 100 g of tobacco.

Both Gatewood and her passenger, 17-year-old Bran Valdovinos of Smyrna, were arrested and taken to the Bibb jail on charges of meth trafficking and possession with intent to distribute.

They are being held without bond.