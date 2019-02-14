WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men are now charged with a shooting that happened Wednesday in Warner Robins.

The Warner Robins Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call on Gawin Drive around 2:30 p.m.

They say when the officers arrived, they found that several shots had been fired in the area.

A 24-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital.

The two suspects were identified as 17-year-old Jaheim Morris and 22-year-old Isaiah Chitila. Both are charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Dokes at (478) 302-5380.