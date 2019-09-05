MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville Police have arrested two people and have warrants for a third connected to a shooting at a popular downtown Milledgeville restaurant.

According to a news release, 24-year-old Patrick Glover and 30-year-old Anthony Barnes were taken into custody Thursday morning.

Glover is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and affray.

Barnes is charged with battery, affray, and giving false statements.

Police have issued warrants for a third person, 31-year-old Shafton Hall.

The incident they’re allegedly connected to happened at the Velvet Elvis around 1 a.m. on May 4.

Police say they found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene, Anthony Barnes and Kelesha Johnson.

During the investigation, police found the gun used at the shooting and figured out the fight was over a woman through surveillance footage.

