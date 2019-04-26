MACON, Ga. — Two men have been arrested and charged with an armed robbery at a Macon Family Dollar that happened in early March.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, BCSO property investigators identified the suspects of the March 9 Family Dollar robbery on Emery Highway as 23-year-old Warren Williams and 22-year-old Alan Madison.

Deputies took Williams into custody around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home off Leaf Drive. He is being held without bond.

Madison was arrested on April 18 by the Carrolton Police Department and is currently in the Carroll County jail. He will be transferred to the Bibb jail after the charges in Carrolton have been resolved.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call BSO at 478-751-7500.

