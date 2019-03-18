DUBLIN, Ga. — Multiple arrests are pending after two Dublin businesses were raided Monday by the GBI’s gambling unit and Dublin Police.

According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, two search warrants were executed this morning for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws.

Those two businesses were identified as Quick Stop #3 at 907 N. Jefferson St. and Dublin Food IGA at 807 N. Jefferson St.

The GBI says during an investigation, agents found the businesses were giving cash payouts on coin-operated machines. According to Georgia law, winning credits can only be used for lottery tickets or store merchandise.

They have not said how many people were arrested in the raids, but they did say multiple arrests are pending. They have not been identified yet.

