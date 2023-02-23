Two teens shot and injured in Macon's Bird City neighborhood

The Bibb County Sheriff's Department got a ShotSpotter alert just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — Two men were shot in Macon's Bird City neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Christopher Williams said they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 12:30 p.m. that two men were exchanging gunfire near Wren Avenue.

They then received a call that two people were being treated for injuries at Atrium Health Navicent.

A 19-year-old is in critical condition. An 18-year-old is in stable condition, and his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Williams said the motive for the shooting is not known at this time. They have not released the names of either victim at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478)-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.