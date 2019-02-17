MACON, Ga. — Bibb County patrol deputies arrested two men for breaking into cars around Glenwood Drive in north Macon Saturday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to two men entering cars around 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found several cars that had been broken into and items taken.

The office says Deshae Amondai Floyd and Quenshon Travez Robinson, both 22-years-old, were arrested without incident after a short foot chase.

The office says the stolen items were found and returned to the owners, including two guns.

Both Floyd and Robinson were taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with 10 counts of entering auto, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The office says both have an unrelated charge of probation violation and are being held on a bond of $24,400.

The office says they're still investigating and anyone with information should call them at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

On the left: Deshae Floyd, 22, on the right: Quenshon Robinson, 22

Bibb County Sheriff's Office