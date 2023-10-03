Two injured in shooting at Warner Robins apartment complex

The shooting happened on Friday night.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men were injured after allegedly shooting one another at an apartment complex, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

The shooting happened at Pacific Park apartments located at 1205 Leverette Road in Warner Robins. The two men got into an argument before shooting at each other.

27-year-old Kendarius McKenzie and 26-year-old Lewis Releford were taken to the Houston County Medical Center in private vehicles to be treated for their injuries.

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating the shooting. Detective T. Broussard is the investigator assigned to the case. Anyone with information can call Broussard at (478) 302-5380.

