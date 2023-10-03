Two men injured in overnight shooting in Cordele

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m.

CORDELE, Ga. — Two people are in the hospital after being shot in Cordele early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the police department.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of West 23rd Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found one man with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the Crisp Regional Hospital.

Another man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. He was also taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. Both were later taken to another local hospital for more intensive care.

Both of the men have been identified but their names are being withheld as it is considered an active and ongoing investigation.