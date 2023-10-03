Pair of men rob store at gunpoint in Macon, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says

MACON, Ga. — Two men are on the run after robbing a Macon store at gunpoint, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The pair went into the Market at Mercer located at 4230 Mercer University Drive on Monday just before midnight. They demanded money from the clerk and ran away after getting an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured in the robbery.
The suspects were wearing gray hoodies, face masks and dark pants. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
