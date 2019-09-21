MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's office is investigating a commercial robbery that happened at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a news release, two men wearing dark clothes and ski masks and carrying handguns robbed the Quick Serve Convenience Store at 584 Emery Highway.

They say one of the men shot into the ceiling, and the other kicked open the door and took some money .

Both of the men ran from the store, and no one was injured during the robbery, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information on the robbery, contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

