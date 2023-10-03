Two men robbed a Houston Avenue supermarket Tuesday night. Here's what we know

The sheriff's office says the two men entered the Family Supermarket at 2965 Houston Ave. around 7:37 p.m Tuesday night.

MACON, Ga. — Two men robbed a Macon supermarket Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say that it happened at 7:37 p.m. at the Family Supermarket at 2965 Houston Ave.

Two men entered the store and escorted everyone in the business to a breakroom, the sheriff's office said.

Then, they say a store clerk was escorted by the robbers to a cash register where the two men demanded money.

The suspects received an undisclosed amount of money, the sheriff's office said, and the men then fled the store.

No one was harmed during the incident.

The case is currently under investigation, and the details can change as the investigation moves forward.

If you have any information related to the robbery, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

