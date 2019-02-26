MACON, Ga. — Two men were sentenced Tuesday in connection to the killing of Mercer basketball player Jibri Bryan in Feb. 2016.

According to a release from the district attorney’s office, 37-year-old Damion Henderson, of Riverdale, pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery and voluntary manslaughter during a hearing in superior court.

As part of his plea agreement, he was sentenced to 40 years with the first 30 to be served in prison. 20 of those years must be served with the possibility of parole.

The second suspect, 27-year-old Jarvis Miller, had previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole, followed by five years of probation.

CASE HISTORY

On Feb. 2, 2016, Jibri Bryan went to the Flash Foods on the corner of College and Forsyth Street.

While there, he met Miller and agreed to meet them later for a drug deal.

The news release says phone records show Miller texted Henderson notifying him he’d found a possible person to rob. Testimony shows that the pair planned to sell Bryan fake Xanax.

When the two met Bryan later, he realized the pills were fake and he was being robbed.

Miller pulled out a gun and Bryan reached for one in his car. Miller fired the gun and a shot went into Bryan’s head. Henderson then took Bryan’s own gun and shot him in the neck before leaving the scene.