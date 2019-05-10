Bibb deputies looking for men wanted in string of south Macon armed robberies

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two men who may be involved in several south Macon armed robberies that happened on Saturday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, two people wearing masks went up to a woman in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue and demanded her car around 1 p.m.

They took her silver 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe and fled toward Houston Avenue. The release says the license plate is RRE9645.

Both people are described as being black men and they had their faces covered.

One man was wearing a yellow shirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes. The other man was last seen covering his head with a white shirt and wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, and a black shirt.

Just hours later around 3:30 p.m., two people, fitting the description of those who stole the car on Moreland Avenue, robbed the Dollar Tree at 5033 Brookehaven Road.

They went into the store and fired shots into the air as they demanded money from the cash registers, according to the release.

Then they got into a car that matched the description of the SUV reported as being stolen earlier.

At around 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office got a call about a personal armed robbery at a NuWay on Bloomfield Road.

Two men went into the restaurant and demanded money from two customers, according to the release. Once they took an undisclosed amount of money they left in a silver car that matched the description of the Santa Fe involved in the two earlier robberies.

The sheriff’s office got another call around 3:30 p.m. about people trying to rob a man while he was standing in his yard. They were trying to take his car and personal belongings.

They took an “undisclosed amount of cash” and fled the scene toward the Bloomfield area.

No one was injured during any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

