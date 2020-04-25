MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident that left two men shot.

A release from the Sheriff's Office says just after 1:00 a.m at the Quick Serve convenience store on 1106 Rocky Creek Road, two men were standing outside the store when someone started shooting at them.

The two men hit were 41 and 18 years old. They were both struck once and listed as stable after being taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center by ambulance. No one else was injured in this incident.

There is no information on the suspect at this time. This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.