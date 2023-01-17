DA: Two officers who killed man in Perry justified, will not take case to grand jury

The shooting took place in February, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County DA says the two Perry police officers who shot and killed a man last year were justified.

In February, 2022, police said Matthew Deese hit another car with his truck and then drove home. Deese got into an argument with his wife and threatened to shoot himself or kill himself by injecting insulin.

Deese then barricaded himself inside the house and told police he would not go back to jail.

District Attorney William Kendall says Deese came outside and pointed a gun at an officer. The officer and another man shot Deese.

In a letter to the GBI, Kendall said the officers believed Deese posed a threat to them and others. He said he doesn’t plan to take the case to a grand jury.