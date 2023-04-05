Two more people arrested in May 3 shooting death on Greenwood Terrace

One suspect was charged with Murder and another was arrested for hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

MACON, Ga. — Two more people have been arrested in the shooting death of a man on Greenwood Terrace on May 3, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Trerico Kenyon Thomas, 43, was shot and killed just after 11 p.m. on May 3 at Greenwood Terrace.

Investigators say there was an argument that took place in the 2400 block of Greenwood Terrace.

The arrest warrant says surveillance video shows a woman handing a gun to 33-year-old Joshua Polk outside the apartments and shots being fired. Investigators found Thomas dead inside his car outside the apartments.

Polk was arrested on May 18, just before 11 p.m. at a home in Bloomfield. He was charged with Murder and is currently being held without bond.

30-year-old Amanda Nicole Murray was arrested for Hindering the Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal.

These arrests come after 21-year-old Destiny Olivia Barry was arrested and charged with Murder on May 4.