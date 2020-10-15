‘I’m not a hero. That’s what you’re supposed to do.' Neighbor steps in to help 2 shooting victims near UNCC campus

CMPD says the victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured after a shooting near the UNC Charlotte campus Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting in the University area on Margie Ann Drive just before 2 p.m. Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Margie Ann Dr, Charlotte NC CMPD working a scene where 2 people are shot pic.twitter.com/c07pp3LzJB — PierreSimmons36 (@PSimmons36) October 15, 2020

Amber Hedrick lives near the scene of the shooting and says she was out walking her dog when she heard the shots fired. Later she says she saw the car the victims were in lose control and hit a tree.

“I saw him stumbling across the sidewalk so I went back in got some towels and called 911,” Hedrick said. “We put the towels on the wounds and the first thing he said to me was I’m a good guy I didn’t do anything please don’t let them kill me.”

The victims were taken to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte.

“I really want him to know that I’m glad I was there and I hope he’s okay-- both of them," Hedrick said.

Police have not released information about the suspect and are still investigating the case.