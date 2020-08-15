Two shot as security guard intervenes in suspected robbery outside Atlanta club

It happened outside the Kiss Ultra Lounge in Castleberry Hill.

ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Saturday morning outside a southwest Atlanta nightclub, apparently by a security guard who was intervening in a suspected robbery attempt.

It happened outside the Kiss Ultra Lounge on Whitehall St. in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

The circumstances are still not entirely clear, but police said one man believed to have been attempting the robbery was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police later provided an update saying that man "succumbed to his injuries."

According to APD, "a group of males assaulted a male victim and attempted to steal his vehicle."

The man who died, according to police, "produced a firearm and began shooting at the victim while he was inside his vehicle" before the security guard shot him.

The second man shot is in critical but stable condition. Police did not specify if they consider him a suspect.

The victim in the suspected robbery attempt left the scene. Police are looking for that individual to speak with him and get a better sense of what happened.

The department said the incident is being investigated "as a felon killed by private citizen case."