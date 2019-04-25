MACON, Ga. — Two teens are charged after several ‘robbery by snatching’ incidents that began Tuesday night and ended 24 hours later.

The first reported incident happened Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. at the Kroger on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

A woman reported walking to her car when a man with dreads came up to her and snatched her purse before running away and getting into a black Mercedes.

The second incident happened Wednesday around 7:50 p.m. at the Walmart on Gray Highway.

A woman reported stepping off the curb to walk towards her car when a black Mercedes rolled up and a passenger snatched her purse off her shoulder.

The third incident happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. at the Kroger on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

A woman and her husband were getting into their car when a black Mercedes pulled up and a passenger snatched her purse off her shoulder.

A lookout was placed on the vehicle around 9 p.m. and deputies stopped it in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Mercer University Drive.

The driver, 18-year-old Jadarius Card and a 16-year-old juvenile, were taken into custody.

The Mercedes was found to have been reported stolen from the parking lot of the North Avenue Kroger on April 20.

Card is charged with 3 counts of robbery, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and 3 counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

The 16-year-old is charged with 3 counts of robbery, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and 3 counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

An investigation is ongoing and multiple arrests are pending. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.