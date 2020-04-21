RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say shot two woman to death Monday night in southeast Columbia.

Investigators say the suspect, 28-year-old Dontrell Henry Rufus, was discovered on Broad River Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Someone had called to report a suspicious person in the area and when officers arrived they found Rufus and took him into custody without incident.

Officers had said Rufus should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He will be charged with two counts of murder.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of South Partridge Circle around 8:40 p.m. Monday. Deputies say when they got to the scene they found the two victims, identified by the coroner as 76-year-old Sara Richbow and 28-year-old Kiara Richbow, with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they later died.

An incident report states that Rufus came to the front door and began shouting. Shortly afterward, the gunshots ran out.

Some witnesses were able to get out safely. One told officers that Rufus and the younger victim shared a child together, but they were no longer in a relationship and Rufus did not live there.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the identification of the victims at some point Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

