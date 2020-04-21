RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say shot two woman to death Monday night in southeast Columbia.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 2500 block of South Partridge Circle around 8:40 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find that two women had been shot in the upper body.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they later died.

Investigators say the suspect is 28-year-old Dontrell Henry Rufus. He’s known to frequent the Sumter, Broad River Road, and Garners Ferry Road areas. Deputies say Rufus should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him call 911.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the identification of the victims at some point Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

