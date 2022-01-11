A $5,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals Service is being offered for information leading to Henderson's arrest.

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — A statewide alert has been issued for a man authorities said shot two deputies around midnight on Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) issued a Blue Alert for Tyler Keith Henderson. He is wanted for shooting two Thomas County Sheriff's Office deputies in Ochlocknee, Ga.

Henderson is described as 5-foot-10, 212 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored jogging pants and light-colored shoes, according to the GBI. He has visible tattoos on his arms and neck.

The GBI is unware of where Henderson is or in what direction he could be traveling. A $5,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals Service is being offered for information leading to Henderson's arrest, the GBI said.

No information was released about injuries to the deputies or what led to the shooting.

Thomas County is located along the southern border of the state and just west of Valdosta.