PHOENIX — Chelsea Moldovan, the wife of injured police officer Tyler Moldovan, shared her first statement with the public since Tyler was shot eight times on Dec. 14.

"The emotional rollercoaster we have all been on has been unimaginable," Chelsea Moldovan said in a statement sent out by the Phoenix Police Department. "Our family and I are overwhelmed at the incredible outpouring of support we have received."

Chelsea Moldovan said her husband is in stable condition, but still remains on a ventilator.

However, she said Tyler is recognizing those around him and responding with facial expressions like smiles.

"It was shocking to me. I was aware of the small bits of progress but it just shows me the human spirit is very strong, as are miracles," Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Justus said Tyler's injuries were initially described as, 'not survivable', and while he's made progress, said his injures are 'life-altering.'

"He has been a miracle already and the progress he has made in three weeks alone is marvelous; the impossible is being made possible," Chelsea Moldovan said.

She went on to thank the medical staff for their work and the community for their cards, vigils and continued support. She also listed ways for people to follow Tyler's recovery journey.

"If you would like to follow Tyler’s journey, follow @prayfortylerm on Instagram and “Pray for Tyler #11118” Facebook page," Chelsea Moldovan said.

Tyler Moldovan and other officers were called to a neighborhood near 19th Avenue, south of Camelback Road, for reports of vehicles driving erratically and doing donuts after 2 a.m.

While investigating, patrol officers located a car matching the description of one of the vehicles parked at an apartment complex. As officers searched the surrounding areas, police said Tyler Moldovan found 24-year-old Essa Williams hiding behind a short wall of a covered apartment patio.

Tyler Moldovan gave Williams commands to exit the patio, when the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking the officer multiple times, investigators said. The interaction allegedly lasted seconds.

Williams, 24, is now facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder after detectives said he shot Tyler Moldovan multiple times.

"My world was shattered when the love of my life, Tyler Moldovan, nearly lost his life doing what he loves," Chelsea Moldovan said.

Chelsea Moldovan asked for continued prayers for her husband, hopeful he'll continue to make progress.

"When no one thought he would, he opened his eyes," Chelsea Moldovan said. "We have been praying for a miracle and see glimpses of one every day."

