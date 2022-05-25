Man threatens to blow up Tyler Perry Studios, police report shows

He called and said he wanted to speak with Tyler Perry.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to Tyler Perry Studios last month after a man allegedly made terroristic threats.

Police responded to the studios in southwest Atlanta on April 13, where they were told a caller left threatening messages saying he was going to "blow the studio up," according to a report obtained by 11Alive.

A security official and a receptionist told police that the man had been calling "for the last few weeks," saying he had contacted Tyler Perry on Twitter. The caller told the receptionist that he wanted to speak directly with Perry.

After the man "started to talk to her crazy," she hung up on him. That's when he left a voicemail saying that he would blow up the studio if someone did not get in contact with him, the report said.