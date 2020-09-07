Uber Eats driver finds man deceased in Forsyth County home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man was found dead in his home on Tuesday by an Uber driver, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Stacie Miller, FCSO Public Information Officer, says that the Uber driver was delivering food to the home located off of Church Road in North Forsyth County. Deputies responded to the home at 3:30 pm and pronounced the 66-year-old man dead on the scene. The body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to be performed at a later date.M