ATHENS, Ga. — Two college graduates are spending time in a hospital when they should be celebrating their accomplishments.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, two recent University of Georgia graduates were attacked Sunday night as they were leaving a store. Police said 39-year-old Eric Keith Mitchell was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

On May 24 around 9 p.m., an Athens-Clark County Police sergeant was in the area and heard the commotion at the Golden Pantry on N. Milledge Avenue. The sergeant responded and was directed to Mitchell, who was in the parking lot. Mitchel was allegedly armed with a razor knife and was detained.

Police then learned that two women, both of whom are recent UGA grads, were attacked as they were leaving. They were seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Mitchell cited stress from COVID-19 concerns as the precipitating factor for the unprovoked attacks," police said in a news release. He was taken to jail.

Late Monday afternoon, three women, who are also a part of UGA's Class of 2020, stopped to tell 11Alive they can’t stop thinking about the women who were attacked and how it could have anyone.

“I just definitely think it’s crazy," Ann Wilson said.

"I mean, our families always tell us, you know, don’t go anywhere alone and they were not alone, they were together," Caylee Morrell said.

“The fact that there were two of them, not just, like one girl, it’s scary, it’s unsettling," Morrell added.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack or might have information about the incident to call Det. Scott Black at 762-400-7058.

