MACON, Ga. — A former University of Georgia student pleaded guilty to running a Ponzi scheme that collected more than $1 million and defrauded more than 100 investors, including students and families, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Syed Arham Arbab, 22, of Augusta, Georgia, admitted to spending investor funds on clothes, shoes, fine dining, alcohol and adult entertainment, including thousands of dollars spent during three trips to Las Vegas.

The release states that Arbab admitted that from May 2018 through May 2019, while enrolled as an undergraduate student at the UGA, he solicited 117 investors to invest about $1 million in his entities, Artis Proficio Capital Management and Artis Proficio Capital Investments, which he told investors were “hedge funds.”

He operated the fund primarily from his fraternity house, according to the Department of Justice.

Arbab promised investors returns as high as 22% or 56%, investigators said. He also allegedly offered some investors "a seemingly risk-free 'guarantee' on the first $15,000 invested."

He also wooed prospective investors by telling them a famous NFL player and UGA alumnus was an investor.

Arbab is also accused of saying he was an MBA candidate at UGA's business school, which he'd actually applied and been rejected there.

On Friday, Oct. 11, Arbab entered a guilty plea to one count of securities fraud. He'll be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2020 at the Federal Courthouse in Athens. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, three years supervised released and is subject to restitution ordered by the court.

“Unfortunately this case is a stark reminder to investors to be very careful where they entrust their hard earned money, and always be skeptical of offers that sound too good to be true,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta in the release. “The victims of this scheme, many of them students, will never recover their losses, but can rest assured that Arbab’s greed will not go unpunished.”

Arbab is also the subject of a civil complaint by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Individuals who believe that they may be a victim in this case, and are not receiving notifications, please contact the Fraud Section’s Victim Witness Specialist by calling the Victim Assistance phone line at 1-888-549-3945 or by emailing victimassistance.fraud@usdoj.gov.

