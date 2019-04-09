MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Deputies in Ohio are trying to find a roller coaster that was reported stolen from some fairgrounds last week.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a Go-Gator carnival roller coaster was taken in late August from the Union County Fairgrounds at 845 N. Main Street.

The coaster was on a purple and green trailer and has alligator-designed train cars. It's about 20 feet long. The trailer has a rear license plate, 22-1246A, registered in Maine.

A white Dodge RAM 2500 (or larger) model with a flatbed and no visible plate was captured pulling the stolen trailer at the intersection of State Route 31 and Mill Road around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Kevin Rigano at 937-645-4110 and krigano@co.union.oh.us or Lieutenant Mike Justice at 937-645-4130 and mjustice@co.union.oh.us.

