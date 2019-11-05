MACON, Ga. — Last year's unprecedented teen crime wave in Macon has raised questions, some of which are still unanswered.

Five teens died, some at the hands of other teenagers.

One of those cases that remains unsolved is the case of 18-year-old Shondricka Adams.

Deputies found her last May in east Macon, lying in a pool of her own blood after being shot to death.

Two days earlier, Adams was celebrating her 18th birthday with her family. They never dreamed they would be planning her funeral so soon after.

A year later, her family is still searching for answers along with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

"Someone called him and said she had been shot on the east side, and I said it couldn't be Shandric (Shondricka Adams) because she is supposed to be at the hospital," said her mother Shiquita Lester said.

Lester says the last time she saw her daughter, she was at the hospital with her older sister who was giving birth to a baby boy.

"She said she was going to call me that morning if she had the baby during the night, she was going to call me. Something just told me to get up and call, I just started calling," Lester said.

Sgt. Joseph Vamper with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Adams left the hospital with a 16-year-old boy and two of their mutual friends.

They parked at 286 Leaf Street in the Davis Homes housing project, and then Adams and the 16-year-old started talking in the backseat of the car.

Vamper says the pair's mutual friends left to go inside the house, and nine gunshots followed. It was around the same time that Lester woke up and called her daughter.

"It was Shandric. What made me mad was Shandric trying to tell me what was going on with her, but she couldn't tell me because she had been shot," Lester said.

Vamper says he arrived around 6 a.m. that Thursday to find the car surrounded by blood and glass.

"I could see a young lady lying on her back in front of [the house]," he said.

Deputies started chest compressions, but she later died, leaving investigators to piece together evidence and find her killer.

"She was shot from this location and I'm thinking another shooter went around the house and fired shots inside of the car," Vamper said.

Vamper says the shooters may have been looking for the man inside the house.

"A robbery [or] some type of other criminal activity he was involved in on the southside," he said.

Instead, they killed an innocent teen.

"Why would you shoot a young lady who is in her prime? [She] hasn't even experienced life yet," Garrard Hayward said.

Vamper says they're still getting new tips a year later.

"I would say less than a month ago, I received additional information and right now I am in the process of following up on that lead," he said.

The new tip will hopefully give the grieving family the news they so desperately want.

"When they finally arrest somebody who killed my daughter, I'll be at peace with that, but I will never be at peace with her being gone," Lester said.

Vamper says the three people who were with Adams that morning are cooperating with investigators.

As for Adams' mother and stepfather, they are planning a memorial service to remember their daughter while also planning a celebration to honor the life of their new grandson -- the baby that came into the world the night Shondricka left it.

Memorial Details:

Unionville Gym (bottom court)

2227 Mercer University Dr.

Macon, Georgia 31204

Saturday, May 11, 2019

