DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, one person has been arrested after four people were shot at a Dublin apartment complex.

Chatman says the suspect's name is not being released because they are a juvenile.

He says two of the people injured are juveniles and the other two are adults.

-----------

Four people were shot in Dublin last night according to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman.

Chatman confirmed it happened at an apartment complex.

He says the department is looking for a juvenile suspect but could not provide any more details.

All four people are expected to live, Chatman says.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

RELATED: Macon man charged with stealing from work

RELATED: Four more people charged in north Macon mail theft ring

RELATED: VERIFY: Did Perry murder suspects get $20,000 bond?