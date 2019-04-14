MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: 5:47 p.m.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says Durham passed away Sunday afternoon in Navicent's intensive care unit in Macon.

Jones and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirm this is the third homicide of 2019.

Original Story: 9:48 a.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a shooting that happened on Holloway Street early Sunday morning.

The office says the shooting happened on the 400 block of the street just after 1:30 a.m.

They say it was reported 21-year-old Edward Clarence Durham, Jr., of Macon, was outside his home when a car drove by.

An unknown suspect, described as a man in a white Chevy four-door car, started firing shots from the car. Durham was shot in the head.

He was transported to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is in critical condition.

The office says no one else was injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.