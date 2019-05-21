MACON, Ga. — UPDATE Wednesday 5/22/2019, 12:15 a.m.: The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in Tuesday's robbery of American Pride Bank on Forsyth Road in Macon.

Bibb deputies along with members of the U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 48-year-old Wesley Gerald Sorrow of Lizella. They found him at the Dismas Charities halfway house on 2nd Street just after 4 p.m.Tuesday afternoon.

They arrested Sorrow without incident. Authorities also recovered the stolen cash.

Sorrow had been staying at the halfway house for exactly one week since getting out of prison on May 14. He had just served time for a 2007 armed robbery.

He's charged with robbery and has no bond. Deputies booked him into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a north Macon bank Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 11 a.m. at the American Pride Bank on Forsyth Road.

It was reported to deputies that a man walked into the bank and handed a bank teller a note demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount, he ran away.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

