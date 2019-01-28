MACON, Ga. — UPDATE (10:32 p.m.):

The Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Shannon Stacery Daniels is in custody for the Saturday shooting of 15-year-old D'Michael Jenkins.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Third Avenue after an argument between the two.

Jenkins was shot in the stomach and is currently in stable condition at the Medical Center Navicent Health.

Daniels is being held at the Bibb Co. Law Enforcement Center and has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

He is being held on $110,800 bond.

Anyone with further information on the shooting can call the Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding an 18-year-old who allegedly shot a Macon teen in the stomach over the weekend.

According to the news release, the suspect is identified as 18-year-old Shannon Daniels.

The shooting originally happened Saturday around 5 p.m. on Third Avenue.

It was reported that two men were standing outside arguing when Daniels allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 15-year-old D’Michael Jenkins in the stomach before running away.

Daniels is wanted on four counts of aggravated assault and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location can call 1-877-68CRIME.