Watch Live: Glynn Co. police give update in case of bullied St. Simons Island teenager

Glynn County Police giving 1 p.m. update on investigation into Trent Lehrkamp, a teenager who nearly died from brutal hazing, alcohol poisoning.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Law enforcement officials in Glynn County plan to provide an update at 1 p.m. Monday on their investigation into a near-lethal bullying incident in St. Simons Island in March.

Nineteen year old Trent Lehrkamp was dropped off at a Brunswick hospital by other teenagers following a hazing incident at a house party in St. Simons Island. Video released shows the teen being sprayed with a water hose while nearly unconscious. A photo shows the teen passed in a chair covered in spray paint and other substances while several teens pose behind him.

Lehrkamp spent several days on a ventilator in the ICU before he was stabilized. As of early April, family said he was continuing to recover at an out-of-state facility.

Lehrkamp’s father said the March 21 incident was just the latest his son suffered at the hands of several St. Simon Island teens. He said his son believed they were his friends.

A GoFundMe created for the teen’s family has raised $133,000, far in excess of its original $40,000 goal. The community has also held rallies and vigils demanding “Justice for Trent.”

Police served a search warrant at the house party location the morning after Lehrkamp was taken to the hospital, and have since interviewed the teenagers present in the videos and photos. No arrests have yet been announced.