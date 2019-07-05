WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department has identified the man injured in a shooting at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road Monday night.

The department says 43-year-old Melando Cortez Moore suffered from a gunshot wound and is still in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. They say he's a resident at the apartment complex.

Warner Robins police say the shooting happened in the parking lot around 11:44 p.m. Investigators and forensics were still out Tuesday morning collecting information.

It's still an open investigation, and the department is trying to find the motive for the shooting.

The Warner Robins Police Department urges anyone with information to contact Detective Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13WMAZ for updates.

MORE NEWS OUT OF WARNER ROBINS:

Potential pay raise for city council members tops Warner Robins city council meeting agenda

'It finally means something:' Warner Robins Girl Scout earns most prestigious badge

Security guard shot at Warner Robins apartment complex

Warner Robins teen charged with snatching elderly woman’s purse